Greif Rewards Shareholders With 10.7% Hike in Quarterly Dividend

Greif, Inc. GEF announced a 10.7% hike in its quarterly dividend payout. This is in sync with its long-standing commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Details of GEF’s Quarterly Dividend Hike

Greif will pay the new quarterly dividend of 62 cents on its Class A Common Stock and 93 cents per share on its Class B Common Stock on July 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 17, 2026. The raised dividend takes the company’s dividend yield from the current 3.5% to 3.9%.

Greif has a three-year dividend growth rate of 3.8%. It has a payout ratio of 57.8%.

Greif’s industry peer Sonoco Products Company SON has a quarterly dividend of 54 cents. Sonoco has a payout ratio of 37.1%. Sonoco’s current indicated annual dividend is one of the highest in the industry at $2.16.



GEF’s another peer AptarGroup, Inc. ATR has a quarterly dividend of 48 cents. AptarGroup has a payout ratio of 33.5%. AptarGroup’s current indicated annual dividend is $1.92.

GEF’s Cash Position & Balance Sheet

At the end of second-quarter fiscal 2026, the adjusted free cash flow improved to $179.3 million from $86.6 million, aided by working capital management and lower cash interest tied to the company’s reduced leverage. Greif ended the quarter with $286.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and a total debt of $1.01 billion.



The increased dividend reflects the company’s strength in free cash flow generation and its balance sheet while investing in high-return organic growth opportunities. Greif remains committed to maintaining leverage below 2.0X.

Greif Stock’s Price Performance

GEF shares have gained 17.7% in the past year against the industry's 12% decline.

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GEF’s Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A better-ranked stock from the Industrial Products sector is Tennant Company TNC. TNC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Tennant has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.15 per share. The company’s shares have gained 19.4% in a year.

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Sonoco Products Company (SON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greif, Inc. (GEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tennant Company (TNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.