Greif price target raised to $75 from $70 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Greif (GEF) to $75 from $70 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said Greif is one of the best positioned names within Packaging to capitalize on a cyclical volume up-turn, although at current, they remain comfortable with their rating.

