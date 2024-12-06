Greif price target raised to $75 from $70 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Greif (GEF) to $75 from $70 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said Greif is one of the best positioned names within Packaging to capitalize on a cyclical volume up-turn, although at current, they remain comfortable with their rating.
