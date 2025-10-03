Greif Optimizes Portfolio With Timberlands Business Sale

Greif, Inc. GEF announced that it closed the previously stated sale of its timberlands business to Molpus Woodlands Group. This move will help Greif's debt-reduction efforts and boost its capital efficiency.

Details of Greif’s Timberlands Sale

In early August, Greif inked a definitive agreement with Molpus Woodlands to divest its Soterra land management business as part of its ongoing portfolio optimization. The sale includes around 173,000 acres of timberlands in the Southeastern United States. The deal was set at $462 million.



The move will help Greif focus on its core business and further invest in higher-margin, less cyclical markets.

GEF’s Focus on Portfolio Optimization

In September, Grief closed the sale of its containerboard business to Packaging Corporation of America PKG. GEF’s containerboard business includes two containerboard mills. These have a production capacity of 800,000 tons. The business also includes eight sheet feeder and corrugated plants located across the United States.



This sale aligns with Greif’s Build to Last strategy. It marks a significant step toward portfolio optimization, capital efficiency and accelerated growth. Improved capital efficiency will help the company reduce the need for recurring capital expenditure, allowing it to pay down debt and unlock value-creation opportunities.



The cash proceeds from the sale of the containerboard business to Packaging Corp and the sale of the timberlands business are expected to lower GEF’s leverage ratio to below 1.2X. This will bolster the company’s balance sheet and generate substantial interest savings going into fiscal 2026.

Greif’s Stock Price Performance

The company’s shares have gained 0.7% in a year against the industry’s 14.3% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Greif currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



