Greif, Inc. (GEF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 16, 2020

Greif, Inc. (GEF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GEF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that GEF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.65, the dividend yield is 4.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GEF was $36.65, representing a -27.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.37 and a 54.97% increase over the 52 week low of $23.65.

GEF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.18. Zacks Investment Research reports GEF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.62%, compared to an industry average of -6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GEF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

