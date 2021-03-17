Greif, Inc. (GEF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

Greif, Inc. (GEF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GEF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that GEF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GEF was $59.08, representing a -0.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.39 and a 144.84% increase over the 52 week low of $24.13.

GEF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.68. Zacks Investment Research reports GEF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.11%, compared to an industry average of 12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GEF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GEF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GEF as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DES with an increase of 41.46% over the last 100 days. DGRS has the highest percent weighting of GEF at 1.8%.

