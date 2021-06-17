Greif, Inc. (GEF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2021

Greif, Inc. (GEF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GEF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that GEF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62.95, the dividend yield is 2.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GEF was $62.95, representing a -4.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.03 and a 102.15% increase over the 52 week low of $31.14.

GEF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4. Zacks Investment Research reports GEF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 47.05%, compared to an industry average of 15.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GEF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GEF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GEF as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (GEF)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (GEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DES with an increase of 16.23% over the last 100 days. DGRS has the highest percent weighting of GEF at 1.97%.

