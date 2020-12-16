Greif, Inc. (GEF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Greif, Inc. (GEF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GEF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that GEF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.18, the dividend yield is 3.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GEF was $48.18, representing a -7.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.35 and a 103.72% increase over the 52 week low of $23.65.

GEF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.83. Zacks Investment Research reports GEF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.96%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GEF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

