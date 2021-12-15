Greif, Inc. (GEF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Greif, Inc. (GEF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2022. Shareholders who purchased GEF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.44, the dividend yield is 3.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GEF was $59.44, representing a -17.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $72 and a 34.6% increase over the 52 week low of $44.16.

GEF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.54. Zacks Investment Research reports GEF's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 11.43%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gef Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GEF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GEF as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an increase of 2.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GEF at 2.01%.

