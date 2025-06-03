Greif, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends for Class A and Class B Common Stock

Greif, Inc. announced quarterly cash dividends for Class A and B Common Stock, payable on July 1, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Greif, Inc., a leading company in industrial packaging, announced that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.54 per share for Class A Common Stock and $0.81 per share for Class B Common Stock, set to be paid on July 1, 2025, to shareholders on record by June 17, 2025. The company, which produces a variety of packaging products including drums, containers, and paperboard, employs over 14,000 people across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries. Greif is committed to providing excellent customer service and also manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. Further details about the company can be found on its website.

Potential Positives

Greif, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share on its Class A Common Stock, demonstrating financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company declared a higher dividend of $0.81 per share on its Class B Common Stock, indicating robust financial performance and the ability to reward investors with significant returns.

The dividends are payable to stockholders of record, which reinforces investor confidence and promotes long-term investment in the company.

Greif has a global presence with over 14,000 employees and more than 250 facilities in 37 countries, highlighting its extensive operational scale and capacity to serve diverse markets.

Potential Negatives

Dividends announced may indicate limited growth potential, as companies typically distribute excess cash rather than reinvest it in growth opportunities.



The reliance on dividends could be viewed as a lack of innovative initiatives or strategic investments in new markets or technologies.



Payment of dividends during economic uncertainties may raise concerns about the company's financial health and ability to sustain dividend payouts in the future.

FAQ

What is Greif, Inc.'s recent dividend announcement?

Greif, Inc. declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.54 per share for Class A and $0.81 per share for Class B Common Stock.

When will the dividends be paid to stockholders?

Dividends will be payable on July 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 17, 2025.

What products does Greif manufacture?

Greif produces steel, plastic, and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, and other packaging products for various industries.

How many employees does Greif, Inc. have?

Greif employs over 14,000 colleagues across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries worldwide.

Where can I find more information about Greif, Inc.?

Additional information is available on Greif's website at www.greif.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GEF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $GEF stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DELAWARE, Ohio, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.54 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.81 per share on its Class B Common Stock.





Dividends are payable on July 1, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2025.







About Greif







Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: being the best customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of over 14,000 colleagues spread across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at



www.greif.com



.





Contact:





Bill D’Onofrio





614-499-7233





bill.donofrio@greif.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.