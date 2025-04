Greif, Inc. Celebrates Dual Stevie® Awards for Excellence in Manufacturing Leadership and Company Recognition

Greif, Inc. won Gold and Silver Stevie Awards for achievement in management and company excellence in manufacturing.

Quiver AI Summary

Greif, Inc., a leader in industrial packaging products and services, has received a Gold Stevie Award for Achievement in Management – Manufacturing and a Silver Stevie Award for Company of the Year - Large Manufacturing in the Annual American Business Awards. Ole Rosgaard, the company's President and CEO, expressed his gratitude, emphasizing that the awards reflect the collective efforts of the Greif team in promoting sustainability and a positive workplace culture. The awards, which recognize outstanding performance in various industries, will be presented at a gala in New York on June 10. Greif operates over 250 facilities in 37 countries, producing a wide range of packaging products and maintaining a commitment to continuous improvement and customer service excellence.

Potential Positives

Greif, Inc. received multiple prestigious Stevie Awards, including a Gold award for its President and CEO in the Management - Manufacturing category, highlighting its leadership excellence.

The company was also recognized as Company of the Year in the Large Manufacturing category, showcasing its overall corporate success and reputation in the industry.

The recognition in the American Business Awards is significant as it reflects Greif's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and corporate culture, reinforcing its brand value and industry position.

Potential Negatives

While Greif, Inc. received multiple awards, the need for awards to garner recognition might indicate a lack of broader market visibility or consumer awareness compared to competitors.

The press release focuses heavily on accolades, which may distract from addressing ongoing industry challenges or internal issues that the company might be facing.

The reliance on external validation through awards might suggest insecurity in the company's brand image or market confidence.

FAQ

What awards did Greif, Inc. recently receive?

Greif, Inc. received a Gold Stevie Award for Achievement in Management and a Silver Stevie Award for Company of the Year in Manufacturing.

Who is the President and CEO of Greif, Inc.?

Ole Rosgaard is the President and CEO of Greif, Inc.

When will the Stevie Awards ceremony take place?

The Stevie Awards ceremony will be held on June 10, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

What is the significance of the Stevie Awards?

The Stevie Awards recognize exceptional organizations and individuals for outstanding performance in the workplace and across various industries.

What is Greif, Inc.'s vision?

Greif, Inc. aims to be the best customer service company in the world while leading in industrial packaging products and services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GEF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $GEF stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DELAWARE, Ohio, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it has been recognized with a Gold and Silver Stevie® Award in the Management - Manufacturing category of the Annual American Business Awards®.





Ole Rosgaard, President and CEO of Greif, was awarded with a



Gold Stevie Award for Achievement in Management – Manufacturing



, and Greif was awarded with a



Silver Stevie Award for Company of the Year - Large Manufacturing



.









About the Stevie Awards









The Stevie Awards recognize worldwide organizations and the individuals behind them for their exceptional performance in the workplace. This year, over 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and across virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a variety of categories.





The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.





Nicknamed the Stevie for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 10.





“Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York.”





Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at



www.StevieAwards.com/ABA



.





Ole Rosgaard expressed his gratitude:



"I am deeply honored to receive this award, which belongs to the entire One Greif team. Our achievements in sustainability and culture are a collective effort and a reflection of what happens when our team puts people and purpose first, upholds high standards and refuses to settle. We are committed to continuous improvement and making a positive impact. Thank you to the judges and to everyone at Greif for this incredible acknowledgment.”











Positive comments from the judges included: “Greif has redefined their role in the industrial packaging industry through a holistic approach that integrates sustainability, innovation, and culture. Greif sets an outstanding example of holistic corporate leadership in manufacturing. The world needs more organizations like yours to lead by example and set the precedence.”







About









Greif, Inc.







Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: being the best customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of over 14,000 colleagues spread across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.







Contact:







TJ Struhs





Director, Corporate Communications





207-956-2304 / tj.struhs@greif.com



This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.