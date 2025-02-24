Greif, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends of $0.54 and $0.81 Per Share

Greif, Inc. declares quarterly dividends of $0.54 for Class A and $0.81 for Class B shares, payable April 1, 2025.

Greif, Inc. has announced that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.54 per share for its Class A Common Stock and $0.81 per share for its Class B Common Stock, which will be paid on April 1, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2025. Greif is a leading global provider of industrial packaging solutions, producing a variety of products such as drums, bulk containers, and paperboard, while also managing timber properties in the southeastern United States. The company employs over 14,000 people across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries, emphasizing its commitment to customer service.

Potential Positives

Declaration of quarterly cash dividends demonstrates financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Dividends on both Class A and Class B Common Stock indicate a positive outlook and profitable operations.

The announcement reinforces investor confidence in the company's ability to generate ongoing profits.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of quarterly dividends may indicate limited growth prospects if the company is prioritizing returning capital to shareholders over reinvesting in the business.

Stability of dividend payments may raise concerns among investors about the company's financial health if there are underlying issues not addressed in the release.

Declaring dividends could detract from cash reserves needed for potential capital expenditures or strategic initiatives, possibly impacting future growth.

$GEF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $GEF stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DELAWARE, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.54 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.81 per share on its Class B Common Stock.





Dividends are payable on April 1, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2025.





About Greif





Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: being the best customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of over 14,000 colleagues spread across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at



www.greif.com



.





Contact:





Bill D’Onofrio





614-499-7233





bill.donofrio@greif.com



