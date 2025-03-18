Greif, Inc. Announces Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard and Packaging Products in Response to Rising Manufacturing Costs

Greif, Inc. announces price increases for uncoated recycled paperboard and packaging products due to rising manufacturing costs.

Greif, Inc., a leading industrial packaging company, announced a price increase for its uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) products, raising prices by $50 to $70 per short ton effective for orders on or after April 21, 2025. Additionally, there will be a minimum 7.5 percent increase on all tube and core and protective packaging products starting April 28, 2025. These increases are attributed to rising manufacturing costs and the higher prices of URB, which is a key raw material for the tube and core products. Greif, which has over 14,000 employees across 248 facilities in 37 countries, specializes in various packaging solutions and services. More information is available on their website.

Greif, Inc. is implementing a significant price increase on uncoated recycled paperboard and protective packaging products, reflecting positive adjustments to manufacturing costs that may enhance profitability.

The price increases are a proactive response to rising costs, demonstrating Greif's ability to adapt to market conditions and protect its margins.

As a global leader in industrial packaging, the price adjustments may strengthen Greif's market position and reinforce its commitment to maintaining product value amid changing economic factors.

The announcement of price increases for products may indicate rising manufacturing costs, potentially signaling financial pressure on the company.

The price increases could alienate customers and reduce demand, particularly if competitors do not follow suit.

The timing of the price increases aligns with broader economic concerns about inflation, which may further strain customer relationships.

$GEF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $GEF stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DELAWARE, Ohio, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a world leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it is implementing a price increase between $50 and $70 per short ton for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) products and a minimum 7.5 percent increase on all tube and core and protective packaging products.





The uncoated recycled paperboard increase is effective with new orders and shipments on and after April 21, 2025. The tube and core and protective packaging increase is effective with shipments on and after April 28, 2025.





The uncoated recycled paperboard price increase is in response to increasing manufacturing costs for our products. The tube and core and protective packaging products price increase is a consequence of the URB price increase, the primary raw material contained in those products.







Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of more than 14,000 colleagues operating across 248 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at



www.greif.com



