Greif (GEF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Greif (GEF) closed at $60.19, marking a -1.68% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial packaging company had gained 1.06% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 5.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Greif will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.20, up 96.72% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.5 billion, up 30.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.24 per share and revenue of $6.16 billion, which would represent changes of +11.43% and +10.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Greif. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Greif is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Greif is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.81. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.15.

We can also see that GEF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GEF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.