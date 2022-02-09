Greif (GEF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Greif (GEF) closed at $56.93, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial packaging company had lost 5.49% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 6.32% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Greif as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Greif to post earnings of $1.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 96.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion, up 30.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.24 per share and revenue of $6.16 billion, which would represent changes of +11.43% and +10.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Greif should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Greif is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Greif is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.57.

Meanwhile, GEF's PEG ratio is currently 0.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Containers - Paper and Packaging was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

