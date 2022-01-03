Greif (GEF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Greif (GEF) closed at $59.73, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial packaging company had lost 2.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 4.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.56%.

Greif will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Greif to post earnings of $1.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 96.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.5 billion, up 30.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.24 per share and revenue of $6.16 billion, which would represent changes of +11.43% and +10.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Greif. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.3% higher. Greif is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Greif's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.67. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.76.

It is also worth noting that GEF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Containers - Paper and Packaging was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

