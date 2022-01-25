Greif (GEF) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

Greif (GEF) closed the most recent trading day at $60.44, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial packaging company had gained 4.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 4.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Greif as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Greif is projected to report earnings of $1.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 96.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion, up 30.4% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.24 per share and revenue of $6.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.43% and +10.83%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Greif should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Greif is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Greif currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.53.

Investors should also note that GEF has a PEG ratio of 0.98 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Containers - Paper and Packaging was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

