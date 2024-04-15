Greif (GEF) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

Greif (GEF) closed the latest trading day at $63.18, indicating a -0.22% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.79%.

Shares of the industrial packaging company witnessed a loss of 0.53% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 1.85% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Greif in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Greif to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 55.93%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.35 billion, showing a 2.82% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

GEF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.88 per share and revenue of $5.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -36.81% and +2.25%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Greif. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.63% upward. Greif is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Greif is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.39, so one might conclude that Greif is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that GEF currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry stood at 2.68 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Greif, Inc. (GEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

