Greif (GEF) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended October 2023, Greif (GEF) reported revenue of $1.31 billion, down 12.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.56, compared to $1.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.30, the EPS surprise was +20.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Greif performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Global Industrial Packaging : $721 million versus $750.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.6% change.

: $721 million versus $750.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.6% change. Net Sales- Land Management : $5.80 million compared to the $5.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.

: $5.80 million compared to the $5.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year. Net Sales- Paper Packaging & Services : $581.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $555.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.6%.

: $581.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $555.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.6%. Adjusted EBITDA- Global Industrial Packaging : $104.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $103.74 million.

: $104.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $103.74 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Land Management : $2.50 million versus $2.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.50 million versus $2.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Paper Packaging & Services: $92.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $84.15 million.

Shares of Greif have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Greif, Inc. (GEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.