Greif (GEF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Greif (GEF) closed at $60.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial packaging company had lost 7.93% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Industrial Products sector's loss of 8.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Greif as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.79, up 58.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.59 billion, up 18.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.50 per share and revenue of $6.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.07% and +11.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Greif. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Greif is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Greif currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.29. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.91.

We can also see that GEF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Containers - Paper and Packaging stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GEF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

