Greif (GEF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Greif (GEF) closed the most recent trading day at $61.91, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial packaging company had gained 3.77% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Greif as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Greif is projected to report earnings of $1.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 96.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.5 billion, up 30.4% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.24 per share and revenue of $6.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.43% and +10.83%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Greif. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Greif is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Greif is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.84.

It is also worth noting that GEF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GEF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

