Greif (GEF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Greif (GEF) ending at $61.84, denoting a +0.78% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.87% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.11%.

The the stock of industrial packaging company has fallen by 6.66% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Greif in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.77, marking a 56.5% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion, up 0.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $5.29 billion, which would represent changes of -34.85% and +1.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Greif. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.13% higher. At present, Greif boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Greif has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.36 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.17.

Investors should also note that GEF has a PEG ratio of 1.54 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

