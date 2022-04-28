Greif (GEF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Greif (GEF) closed at $61.37, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial packaging company had lost 6.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 8.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.81%.

Greif will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Greif to post earnings of $1.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 58.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.59 billion, up 18.68% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.50 per share and revenue of $6.18 billion, which would represent changes of +16.07% and +11.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Greif. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Greif is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Greif's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.15.

Also, we should mention that GEF has a PEG ratio of 0.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

