Greif (GEF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Greif (GEF) closed at $59.16, marking a +0.68% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial packaging company had lost 2.67% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Industrial Products sector's loss of 8.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Greif as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Greif is projected to report earnings of $1.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 96.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.5 billion, up 30.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.24 per share and revenue of $6.16 billion, which would represent changes of +11.43% and +10.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Greif. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Greif is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Greif has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.42 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.79, which means Greif is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, GEF's PEG ratio is currently 0.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

