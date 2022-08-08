Greif (GEF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Greif (GEF) closed at $69.40, marking a +1.68% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial packaging company had gained 12.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 12.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Greif as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 31, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Greif to post earnings of $1.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.63 billion, up 9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

GEF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.66 per share and revenue of $6.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.79% and +17.49%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Greif. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher within the past month. Greif is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Greif has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.92 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.02, so we one might conclude that Greif is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, GEF's PEG ratio is currently 0.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.