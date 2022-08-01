Greif (GEF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Greif (GEF) closed at $70.94, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial packaging company had gained 11.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 12.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.35%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Greif as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 31, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Greif to post earnings of $1.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.63 billion, up 9.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.66 per share and revenue of $6.53 billion, which would represent changes of +36.79% and +17.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Greif should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher within the past month. Greif currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Greif's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.45.

Also, we should mention that GEF has a PEG ratio of 0.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Containers - Paper and Packaging stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GEF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.