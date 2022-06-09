Greif (GEF) Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates in Q2, Up Y/Y
Greif, Inc. GEF reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.41 in second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Apr 30, 2022), which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79. The bottom line surged 113% year on year.
Including one-time items, EPS was $2.09 in the quarter compared with $2.51 in the prior-year quarter.
Operational Update
Sales surged 24% year over year to $1,667 million. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,591 million.
Cost of sales was up 24% year over year to $1,329 million. Gross profit amounted to $339 million, up 27% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The gross margin came in at 20.3% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 19.8%.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses came in at $147 million, flat year over year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 42% year over year to $251 million in the fiscal second quarter.
Segmental Performance
Sales in the Global Industrial Packaging segment increased 22% year over year to $972 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA amounted to $131 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $106 million.
The Paper Packaging segment sales rose 28% year over year to $689 million in the fiscal second quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA moved up to $117 million from the prior-year quarter’s $68 million.
The Land Management segment’s sales totaled $6.3 million in the reported quarter compared with $5.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $3 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $2 million.
Financial Position
Greif reported cash and cash equivalents of $108.7 million at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2022 compared with $124.6 at the end of fiscal 2021. Cash flow from operating activities totaled $139 million in the quarter under review compared with $152 million in the prior-year quarter.
Long-term debt amounted to $1,991 million as of Apr 30, 2022, compared with $2,055 million as of Oct 31, 2021.
On Jun 7, Greif’s board announced a quarterly cash dividend of 46 cents per share of Class A Common Stock and 69 cents per share of Class B Common Stock. The dividend will be paid out on Jul 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Jun 17, 2022.
Outlook
Given strong end-market demand, Greif expects fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS between $7.45 and $7.75. Adjusted free cash flow is anticipated to be between $380 million and $440 million.
Business Update
Greif completed the divestment of its 50% ownership in the Flexible Products & Services joint venture to Gulf Refined Packaging for cash proceeds of $131.6 million. The company utilized the fund for the repayment of debt.
Price Performance
Greif’s shares have gained 0.9% so far this year compared with the industry’s growth of 4%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Greif currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector are Graphic Packaging Holding Co. GPK, Myers Industries MYE and Packaging Corporation of America PKG. While GPK & MYE flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), PKG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Graphic Packaging has an estimated earnings growth rate of 86.8% for the current year. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 7.6%.
Graphic Packaging pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average. The company’s shares have appreciated 14.8% in a year.
Myers Industries has an expected earnings growth rate of 67% for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has moved up 27% in the past 60 days.
MYE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.1%, on average. Myers Industries’ shares have gained 13% in the past year.
Packaging Corp. has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.2% for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings rose 4.2% in the past 60 days.
PKG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.6%, on average. Packaging Corporation’s shares have gained 4% in the past year.
Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):
Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.
Click to get this free report
Packaging Corporation of America (PKG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Greif, Inc. (GEF): Free Stock Analysis Report
Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.