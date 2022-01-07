Greif (GEF) Down 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Greif (GEF). Shares have lost about 5.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Greif due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Greif Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q4, Up Y/Y

Greif reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS of $1.93, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49. The bottom line increased 147% year on year.



Including one-time items, EPS was $1.74 in the quarter compared with 74 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Operational Update

Sales surged 36% year over year to $1,578 million. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,445 million.



Cost of sales was up 38% year over year to $1,282 million. Gross profit amounted to $296 million, up 28% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Gross margin came in at 18.7% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 19.9%.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were up 22% year over year to $142 million. Adjusted operating profit soared 66% year over year to $154 million. Adjusted operating margin was 9.8% in the reported quarter compared with 8.0% in the year-earlier period. Adjusted EBITDA increased 37% year over year to $211 million in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Segmental Performance

Sales in the Global Industrial Packaging segment increased 46% year over year to $952 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA amounted to $121 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $74 million.



The Paper Packaging segment sales rose 24% year over year to $622 million in the fiscal fourth quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA moved up to $87.7 million from the prior-year quarter’s $77.4 million.



The Land Management segment’s sales totaled $4.9 million in the reported quarter compared with $6.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.2 million, down from the year-earlier quarter’s $3 million.

Financials

As of fourth-quarter fiscal 2021-end, Greif reported cash and cash equivalents of $124.6 million, compared with $105.9 million as of the end of fiscal 2020. Cash flow from operating activities totaled $137 million in the quarter under review compared with $200 million in the prior-year quarter.



Long-term debt amounted to $2,054.8 million as of Oct 31, 2021, compared with $2,335.5 million as of Oct 31, 2020.



On Dec 7, Greif’s board announced a quarterly cash dividend of 46 cents per share of Class A Common Stock and 68 cents per share of Class B Common Stock. The dividend payout will be made on Jan 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec 17, 2021.

Fiscal 2021 Results

Greif reported an adjusted EPS of $5.60 for fiscal 2021 compared with $3.22 reported in fiscal 2020. Earnings also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.16. Including one-time items, the bottom line came in at $6.54, up 257% from the $1.83 reported in fiscal 2020.



Sales increased 23% year over year to $5.56 billion. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.42 billion.

Outlook

Given strong end-market demand, Greif expects fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS between $5.85 and $6.45. Adjusted free cash flow is anticipated between $400 million and $460 million.

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.