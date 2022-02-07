Greif (GEF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Greif (GEF) closed the most recent trading day at $56.49, moving -0.95% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial packaging company had lost 5.25% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 9.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Greif as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Greif to post earnings of $1.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 96.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion, up 30.4% from the year-ago period.

GEF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.24 per share and revenue of $6.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.43% and +10.83%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Greif. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Greif is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Greif's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.41, which means Greif is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that GEF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

