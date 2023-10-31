News & Insights

Markets

Greif Enters Negotiations To Acquire IPACKCHEM - Quick Facts

October 31, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Greif, Inc. (GEF) has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire I PACKCHEM Group SAS from an affiliate of SK Capital Partners, in a cash transaction valued at $538 million. Headquartered in Paris, IPACKCHEM is specialized in the production of high performance plastic packaging. The IPACKCHEM footprint includes over 1,400 employees in 13 operating facilities located in eight countries.

For the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, IPACKCHEM recorded sales of approximately $235 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $57 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.