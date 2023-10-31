Greif Enters Negotiations To Acquire IPACKCHEM - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Greif, Inc. (GEF) has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire I PACKCHEM Group SAS from an affiliate of SK Capital Partners, in a cash transaction valued at $538 million. Headquartered in Paris, IPACKCHEM is specialized in the production of high performance plastic packaging. The IPACKCHEM footprint includes over 1,400 employees in 13 operating facilities located in eight countries.

For the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, IPACKCHEM recorded sales of approximately $235 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $57 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.