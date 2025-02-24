GREIF Earnings Preview: Recent $GEF Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GREIF ($GEF) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,279,299,188 and earnings of $0.76 per share.
GREIF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of GREIF stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 757,180 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,278,841
- FMR LLC removed 375,588 shares (-86.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,955,938
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 230,183 shares (+7222.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,068,784
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 132,243 shares (+1018.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,082,692
- INVESCO LTD. removed 129,471 shares (-51.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,913,267
- MEDINA VALUE PARTNERS, LLC removed 129,207 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,897,131
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND added 77,468 shares (+183.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,734,844
