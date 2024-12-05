Greif Class A Restructures for Growth and Efficiency

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Greif Class A
Greif, Inc. is restructuring its financial reporting to capitalize on its robust scale and expertise, transitioning to four new segments: Customized Polymer, Durable Metal, Sustainable Fiber, and Integrated Solutions. Despite a challenging year marked by decreased net income and EBITDA, the company is optimizing its business model to drive growth and cost efficiencies. With strategic actions like a $100 million cost-saving initiative and enhanced customer service metrics, Greif aims to better align with market demands and investor expectations.
