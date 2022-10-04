Greif Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GEF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.33, changing hands as high as $62.80 per share. Greif Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEF's low point in its 52 week range is $53.65 per share, with $72.795 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.39.

