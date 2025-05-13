Greif Awarded Supplier Innovation Award by USPS for Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Greif receives USPS Supplier Innovation Award for introducing a sustainable, cost-effective double-walled corrugated pallet box.

Greif, a leader in industrial packaging, has received the Supplier Innovation Award from the United States Postal Service (USPS) for its innovative development of a custom double-walled corrugated pallet box designed to replace traditional bulk containers. This award recognizes Greif for providing creative, cost-saving solutions that go beyond standard contracts, with the new packaging expected to reduce costs for the USPS and ultimately save taxpayers money. Greif emphasizes its commitment to sustainability through the use of renewable and recyclable materials in its products. The award is seen as a testament to the company's collaborative efforts across its U.S. facilities and its dedication to delivering value and innovative solutions in packaging.

Potential Positives

Greif was awarded the Supplier Innovation Award by the USPS, recognizing the company's exceptional creativity and value-driven solutions in packaging.

The new custom double-walled corrugated pallet box developed by Greif is expected to provide substantial cost reductions for the USPS, benefiting U.S. taxpayers.

This recognition highlights Greif's extensive geographic coverage and commitment to reliability and quality, enhancing the company’s reputation in the industry.

The innovation and successful collaboration with a major client like the USPS reinforces Greif's position as a leader in sustainable industrial packaging solutions.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the Supplier Innovation Award from USPS?

The Supplier Innovation Award honors partners who provide creative, value-driven solutions beyond contractual obligations, like Greif's custom pallet box.

Why did Greif receive the Supplier Innovation Award?

Greif was awarded for introducing a custom double-walled corrugated pallet box that offers cost savings and sustainability for USPS.

What materials are used in Greif's new pallet box?

The new pallet box is manufactured with renewable and recyclable materials, making it more sustainable than traditional options.

How does Greif support customer success?

Greif supports customer success through reliable delivery, high-quality products, and innovative cost-saving initiatives across multiple U.S. facilities.

What is Greif's vision as a company?

Greif's vision is to be the best customer service company in the world while leading in industrial packaging products and services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



DELAWARE, Ohio, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, is proud to announce it has been awarded the Supplier Innovation Award by the United States Postal Service (USPS).





The Supplier Innovation Award celebrates partners who deliver creative, value-driven solutions that extend beyond contractual obligations. Greif earned this distinction for its part in introducing a custom double-walled corrugated pallet box to replace traditional USPS bulk containers. Manufactured with renewable and recyclable materials, the new lighter-weight box is projected to deliver substantial cost reductions to the USPS—and savings to U.S. taxpayers.





"Being recognized by the USPS, one of the nation’s most critical public service organizations, is an incredible honor," said Chris Zimmerman, VP of Sales for Greif’s Containerboard and Corrugated business unit. " This award is a testament to the ingenuity, dedication, and unmatched expertise of our entire team, from our mills and corrugated plants to our service and technical teams. We are proud of the value we are delivering to the U.S. Postal Service and what it means for our colleagues and shareholders.”





USPS highlighted Greif’s extensive geographic coverage, reliable on-time delivery, product quality, and forward-thinking cost-saving initiatives as key factors contributing to its selection for the award.





Greif’s integrated efforts span multiple U.S. facilities, including mills in Riverville, Virginia, and Massillon, Ohio, as well as corrugated operations in Louisville, Kentucky; Dallas, Texas; and Greensboro and Concord, North Carolina—demonstrating a nationwide commitment to customer success.





As a recognized innovator in industrial packaging, Greif remains committed to creating sustainable, high-impact solutions for customers around the globe.







About Greif







Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: being the best customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of over 14,000 colleagues spread across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at



www.greif.com



.







Media Contact







TJ Struhs





Director, Corporate Communications







tj.struhs@greif.com



| +1 (207) 956-2304



