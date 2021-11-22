Gregory Rowberry Is The Executive Vice President of Sales & Channel of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) And They Just Sold 29% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Gregory Rowberry, the Executive Vice President of Sales & Channel recently netted about US$3.3m selling shares at an average price of US$25.85. That sale reduced their total holding by 29% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cricut

Notably, that recent sale by Gregory Rowberry is the biggest insider sale of Cricut shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$24.68. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Cricut insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CRCT Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Cricut Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Cricut insiders own about US$1.2b worth of shares (which is 21% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Cricut Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Cricut is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Cricut (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

Of course Cricut may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.