Gregory Pitts Is The Executive VP & COO of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) And They Just Sold 33% Of Their Shares

Some Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & COO, Gregory Pitts, recently sold a substantial US$700k worth of stock at a price of US$135 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 33%, which is notable but not too bad.

Primerica Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Gregory Pitts is the biggest insider sale of Primerica shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$137. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 33% of Gregory Pitts's holding.

In the last year Primerica insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:PRI Insider Trading Volume August 19th 2022

Does Primerica Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Primerica insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$33m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Primerica Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Primerica that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

