Gregory Bestic Is The Independent Director of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) And They Just Picked Up 6.1% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Independent Director, Gregory Bestic, recently bought US$57k worth of stock, for US$14.20 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 6.1%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Farmers National Banc

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Edward Muransky bought US$275k worth of shares at a price of US$14.83 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$14.19 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.8m for 112.98k shares. On the other hand they divested 5.20k shares, for US$85k. Overall, Farmers National Banc insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:FMNB Insider Trading Volume August 10th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Farmers National Banc

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Farmers National Banc insiders own about US$46m worth of shares. That equates to 9.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Farmers National Banc Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Farmers National Banc insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Farmers National Banc. For example - Farmers National Banc has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

