Greggs says Omicron impact is being felt in stores

The chief executive of British food-to-go retailer Greggs said surging cases of Omicron were putting pressure on its store staff, but it was manageable from a business perspective.

"It's disruptive and it creates problems for our people," Roger Whiteside said in an interview on Thursday. "It is the impact on the people I'm mostly concerned with, rather than the impact on the business per se, because it's still a manageable number from that perspective."

