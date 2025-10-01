Markets

Greggs Q3 Sales Up 6.1%; FY Outcome Guidance Unchanged

October 01, 2025 — 02:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Greggs reported 6.1% sales growth over the third quarter of 2025, with LFL sales in company-managed shops rising by 1.5%. Year-to-date total sales were up 6.7%, with LFL sales up 2.2%. The Group said, while unusually high temperatures persisted throughout July, which held back performance during the month, trading improved in August and September in more stable conditions.

Greggs said its two new distribution centres in Derby and Kettering are on track to open in 2026 and 2027 respectively. The Board's expectation for the full year outcome is unchanged.

