Greg Fortunoff Ups Stake in Kingstone Companies (KINS)

Fintel reports that Fortunoff Gregory has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 568,000 shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 28, 2022 they reported 379,826 shares and 3.56% of the company, an increase in shares of 49.54% and an increase in total ownership of 1.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ('KICO'). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Tcw Group Inc holds 630,240 shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 660,240 shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KINS by 28.00% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 368,789 shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398,177 shares, representing a decrease of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KINS by 25.28% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. holds 345,129 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423,744 shares, representing a decrease of 22.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KINS by 45.14% over the last quarter.

ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC holds 343,152 shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366,371 shares, representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KINS by 54.41% over the last quarter.

Gator Capital Management, LLC holds 338,695 shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingstone Companies Inc. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Kingstone Companies Inc is 0.0429%, a decrease of 21.1484%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 4,010,161 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

Click to see the Fintel Fund Sentiment Score for KINS / Kingstone Companies Inc.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.