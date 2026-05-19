Greg Abel's First Full Quarter Running Berkshire Hathaway Has Arrived. Here's What the 13F Reveals.

Key Points

Berkshire Hathaway sold many of its smaller positions in the first quarter.

However, it kept its high-conviction stocks and added two new positions.

It also more than doubled its existing position in tech giant Alphabet.

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Greg Abel's first quarter as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) after Warren Buffett's transition to chairman has come and gone, and with his equity positions finally revealed, investors finally get to see whether Abel is changing the company's approach.

While Abel did a major overhaul of the equity portfolio, the final tally looks surprisingly like a portfolio under Buffett. The stocks are slightly different, but the model is the same. Here's what the new, Abel-directed Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio looks like.

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New consumer favorites

Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13F filing, for the 2025 first quarter, definitely has Abel's new stamp. He exited a stunning 15 positions in the quarter and added two new positions, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) and Macy's (NYSE: M), in addition to expanding and reducing several others.

Delta is a returning stock. Berkshire Hathaway first bought it in 2016, and it sold out of it when COVID-19 started and air travel was highly restricted. Macy's is a first-time position.

Both of these stocks look cheap right now, but they aren't trading at a tremendous discount to recent averages. Regarding the Delta purchase, Abel may see a return to travel, as the business world continues to evolve and remote work hasn't taken off as much as expected.

Macy's has been demonstrating progress toward its goal of becoming a more efficient company, selling off its real estate and closing some of its stores. It has been reporting positive comparable sales and increasing profitability.

The most notable positions

The most notable change in the portfolio was the addition to the Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) position. Berkshire first took a position in Alphabet last year, and it added around 40 million shares in the first quarter, worth around $11 billion.

Alphabet has consistently been one of the cheapest "Magnificent Seven" stocks, trading at 30 times trailing-12-month earnings today. However, it was significantly cheaper during the March pullback, and it's possible Abel and his team bought it then. Alphabet is now the portfolio's fifth-largest position, representing 6.9% of the total.

The stocks completely sold off include Amazon, Domino's Pizza, and longtime holdings Visa and Mastercard.

Notably, Buffett's favorite positions weren't touched at all. Apple, American Express, and Coca-Cola remain the top three positions. Abel already reassured shareholders in his first letter as CEO that these remain high-conviction stocks. Bank of America was reduced by 1% but remains a top holding.

The new portfolio strongly signals that even though Abel is making changes, the essential Buffett approach remains intact at Berkshire Hathaway. The focus is on well-established industry leaders that are good values with strong moats and a strong consumer element, whether in tech, finance, retail, or something else.

He also told shareholders in his letter that one key to his model is to "concentrate our capital in a few high conviction ideas," and that played out in the first-quarter positions.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jennifer Saibil has positions in American Express and Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, American Express, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Domino's Pizza, Mastercard, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.