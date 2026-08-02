Greg Abel's Berkshire Hathaway: What the Next Decade Could Look Like

Key Points

Greg Abel recently completed the acquisition of Taylor Morrison.

The Berkshire Hathaway CEO was clear about what he hoped to do with the company over the long term.

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Greg Abel, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, recently bought homebuilder Taylor Morrison. The roughly $6.8 billion transaction was tiny for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), given the giant conglomerate ended the first quarter with nearly $400 billion of cash on its balance sheet. Far more significant was what Abel's comments on the deal said about the future of Berkshire Hathaway. Here's what you need to know.

Greg Abel isn't Warren Buffett

The big change at Berkshire Hathaway was the retirement of Warren Buffett at the end of 2025. Buffett's investment success is basically what made Berkshire Hathaway a Wall Street icon. While Buffett trained Abel, his handpicked successor, investors worry that Abel won't be able to fill Buffett's shoes.

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Buffett remains available to Abel if he wants advice, since the former CEO is now the president of the board, but Abel still isn't Buffett and never will be. Abel will put his own imprint on the company Buffett built. There is one very clear difference between the two CEOs that Abel's first acquisition has made clear.

Buffett was something of a hands-off manager. When he bought a business or invested in a public company, he let the management teams run the show. Normally, the only time Buffett would get involved is when something material was going wrong. Abel, on the other hand, is likely to be much more involved. And the Taylor Morrison acquisition made that clear.

In the acquisition news release, Abel stated, "Over time, we expect to unify our site-built homebuilding operations into a combined platform enabling us to deliver the dream of homeownership to more Americans." Essentially, Abel is telling investors to expect Berkshire Hathaway to integrate its owned housing businesses into a single operating unit. This offers the opportunity for increased scale, enhanced efficiency, and reduced business redundancies. It is a logical business decision for someone who wants to take a more active role, like Abel.

Not a new direction, just a refinement of the old one

That said, investors shouldn't view this as a massive business shift for Berkshire Hathaway. Nor is it a change that will play out in a year or two. Berkshire Hathaway owns more than a hundred companies. The integration process for homebuilding could take years, and efforts across the rest of the owned portfolio could last a decade or more.

Meanwhile, the Taylor Morrison deal highlights that Abel isn't going to walk away from making acquisitions. So this is more of an evolution of Buffett's approach than a replacement. Over the next decade, look for Abel to use Berkshire Hathaway's scale to make deals and for the company to increasingly focus on improving its own internal operations. The best opportunities for Berkshire could be those that allow Abel to do both at once.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.