Greg Abel's Berkshire Hathaway May Have Repurchased Up to $11 Billion of Its Own Stock in Q2, a Bullish Signal for Shareholders

Key Points

SEC filings revealed that Berkshire Hathaway bought back shares in the second quarter.

The total could set a new quarterly record for the business.

Other indications suggest the market is undervaluing Berkshire Hathaway right now.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

Earlier this year, CEO Greg Abel announced that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) resumed its share repurchase program in March. But much to investors' disappointment, the company's first-quarter earnings report revealed just $235 million in total share repurchases that month. That's practically unnoticeable for a company with a market cap of more than $1 trillion.

It looks like Abel stepped up the repurchase activity in the second quarter. A Barron's analysis of Warren Buffett's SEC filings in July indicates Berkshire Hathaway's Class A share count declined by around 11,000 between April 14 and July 14. Due to rounding and estimating the average share price of repurchases, the actual amount spent buying back shares won't be known until Berkshire releases its Q2 earnings results. However, Barron's suggests the amount could be as high as $11 billion.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

That's a bullish sign for shareholders.

Should you buy Berkshire Hathaway stock now?

When Berkshire Hathaway buys back its own shares, it's usually a good sign that management believes its shares are undervalued. Chairman Warren Buffett has decried companies that repurchase shares without regard for their stock's price or value. Conversely, Berkshire's share repurchase authorization permits repurchases only when "Berkshire's Chief Executive Officer, after consultation with the Chairman of the Board, believes that the repurchase price is below Berkshire's intrinsic value, conservatively determined."

If Berkshire did buy back $11 billion worth of shares in Q2, it would be the largest repurchase in the company's history. The previous record was in the fourth quarter of 2020, when Buffett bought back $9 billion worth of Berkshire stock. As such, it would indicate extreme bullishness on the part of Abel and Buffett, and help decumulate the massive cash pile on the company's balance sheet.

Berkshire Class A share price averaged about $721,000 per share between April 14 and the end of the quarter, which is the best estimate for the average purchase price for share repurchases during the period. Shares have climbed since the end of May, but the valuation remains compelling.

The stock trades for just 1.5 times book value, based on data from the end of Q1. That number may be closer to 1.4 times book value based on up-to-date data. Investors will have to wait until the Q2 financial release to get more exact numbers.

The stock's performance in the first half of 2026 also suggests investors may be undervaluing the conglomerate. While railroad and insurance stocks have climbed higher, Berkshire stock has remained relatively flat. That's despite the fact that its marketable equity portfolio has significantly increased in value, approaching $360 billion as of this writing.

Given all the evidence, now may be a great time to add Berkshire shares to your portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $394,601!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,197,093!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 895% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2026.

Adam Levy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.