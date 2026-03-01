Greg Abel Will Manage the Lion's Share of Berkshire's Stock Portfolio, Including Its War Chest of Cash

Key Points

Berkshire Hathaway confirmed in its latest annual update that Greg Abel will oversee the vast majority of its equity investments.

The company's cash hoard sits at about $373 billion, giving management plenty of dry powder.

At today's valuation, investors get access to a resilient collection of high-quality assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) have been in focus as the conglomerate clarifies the future of its investment operations following a major leadership transition. For years, investors have wondered exactly how the company's massive equity portfolio would be handled once Warren Buffett stepped down and Greg Abel officially took the reins as chief executive officer. In Berkshire's recent annual update, the market finally got a clear answer.

The update confirmed that Abel will be the primary executive overseeing the Berkshire equity portfolio. For context, Berkshire executive Ted Weschler will manage just 6% of the holdings.

This leaves the lion's share firmly under Abel's control and continues the company's anti-bureaucratic culture, as it was championed by the famed investor Warren Buffett, enabling Berkshire to be nimble and quick when investment opportunities present themselves.

A massive portfolio and plenty of dry powder

This is a massive responsibility. Not only does Berkshire's equity portfolio currently sit at close to $320 billion, but the company has a massive war chest of cash that Abel has admitted in the company's 2025 annual update that he'd rather have invested in "productive businesses over U.S. Treasuries."

By keeping the vast majority of these investment decisions concentrated under Abel rather than outsourcing them, the company is signaling continuity. In addition, it shows that Abel recognizes the critical role equity selection plays in Berkshire's long-term value.

For context, Weschler managing 6% of the equity portfolio still represents a huge sum -- roughly $19 billion. But it still leaves the overwhelming majority of the public market investments firmly under Abel's direct supervision.

And Berkshire's cash balance is even bigger. The company's cash and short-term investments closed the year at a staggering $373.3 billion.

Investment decisions will be key

The recent volatility in Berkshire's underlying business operations underscores the pressure on the conglomerate to make exceptional investment decisions.

Operating earnings for the fourth quarter fell roughly 30% year over year to $10.2 billion. That pace was a slowdown from the prior quarter, driven largely by the insurance underwriting segment, which generated $1.6 billion in operating earnings -- a decline of more than 54% year over year. But zooming out, full-year operating earnings came in at $44.5 billion. While that represents a 6% decline from 2024, it still sits comfortably above the company's five-year average, demonstrating the conglomerate's business strength and robust profitability.

But while Berkshire's operating performance is important, you could argue that what the company will do with its equity portfolio and its huge pile of cash could move the needle even more.

During the company's annual update, Abel acknowledged this massive cash position, noting that much of it serves as dry powder for future opportunities.

"Many times in Berkshire's history, some observers have suggested that our substantial cash position signals a retreat from investing," Abel wrote in the annual shareholder letter. "It does not. We continue to evaluate many opportunities and will remain patient and disciplined in pursuing the right ones for the benefit of our owners."

The repurchase constraint

With all of this said, there is an interesting specific constraint when deploying that capital into Berkshire's own shares.

The latest letter to shareholders suggests that Abel will repurchase stock only after consulting with Berkshire's chairman, Warren Buffett.

Requiring consultation implies that the bar for buying back the stock remains tied to strict, conservative valuation limits that Abel outlined in the letter.

"We will buy back Berkshire shares when they trade below our estimate of intrinsic value, conservatively determined," Abel explained, "ensuring that repurchases enhance per-share value for continuing owners."

Looking ahead

Overall, I believe it's good news to see Abel managing nearly the entire portfolio. It's a good sign that the company's capital-allocation culture will remain similar to when Buffett was CEO.

Trading at about 1.6 times book value today, the market is implicitly pricing in that Abel's stewardship of the equity portfolio and the operating businesses will continue to generate steady, durable returns.

But I believe that's a reasonable expectation.

So, now that investors have a little more insight into how Berkshire will be managed, does the stock look compelling?

I think shares are worth holding onto for the long haul. In fact, I'd argue the valuation is quite attractive given the quality of the company's assets and Abel's potential to deploy more cash into productive assets over time. Additionally, Berkshire offers incredible resilience during a very uncertain time.

Daniel Sparks and his clients have positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.