GreenX Metals Secures Major Arbitration Victory Against Poland

November 10, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

GreenX Metals Limited (AU:GRX) has released an update.

GreenX Metals Limited has been awarded £252 million in an arbitration case against Poland, which is seeking to set aside the decision due to jurisdictional and procedural issues. Despite Poland’s efforts, the likelihood of overturning the award is low, and GreenX is prepared to defend its position. The company is committed to securing the payment and providing returns to its shareholders.

