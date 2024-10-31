Greenwing Resources Advances Lithium Projects in Argentina and Madagascar

Greenwing Resources Ltd (AU:GW1) has released an update.

Greenwing Resources Ltd has made significant strides in its San Jorge Lithium Brine Project in Argentina, establishing a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate that points to substantial lithium potential. The company is exploring Direct Lithium Extraction technologies and is optimistic about further expansion possibilities. In Madagascar, Greenwing is progressing its projects amid updates to the country’s mining code, showing promise for future development.

