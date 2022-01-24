Markets
GLSI

Greenwich To Buy Back Up To $10 Mln Of Shares

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI), a company focused on the development of GLSI-100, an immunotherapy, said on Monday that it has authorized a share buyback for up to $10 million to be implemented anytime until March 31, 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Snehal Patel commented, "We have the ability to make opportunistic share repurchases while continuing our clinical development plans for GP2."

In addition, the Board has also extended the lock-up of the shares owned by the company's directors, officers, and existing pre-IPO investors to March 24, 2023, from existing March 24, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLSI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular