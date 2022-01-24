Greenwich To Buy Back Up To $10 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI), a company focused on the development of GLSI-100, an immunotherapy, said on Monday that it has authorized a share buyback for up to $10 million to be implemented anytime until March 31, 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Snehal Patel commented, "We have the ability to make opportunistic share repurchases while continuing our clinical development plans for GP2."

In addition, the Board has also extended the lock-up of the shares owned by the company's directors, officers, and existing pre-IPO investors to March 24, 2023, from existing March 24, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.