Greenwich Secures European Approval For Use Of Commercially Manufactured GP2 In FLAMINGO-01

(RTTNews) - Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the use of its commercially manufactured GP2 immunotherapy in the ongoing Phase III FLAMINGO-01 trial for breast cancer recurrence prevention.

Commercial Supply Expansion

The company previously manufactured three commercial lots of GP2 in 2023, capable of preparing approximately 200,000 doses. In 2024, the first lot was filled into vials for clinical and potential commercial use, with stability programs initiated across all lots. Following FDA review, the first lot was approved for use in U.S. FLAMINGO-01 sites in early 2026, and all 40-50 U.S. sites have since begun treating patients with these vials.

European Rollout

With EMA approval, all European sites participating in FLAMINGO-01 will now use the same commercial lot as U.S. sites. Clinical sites across the U.S. and Europe have expanded from 160 to approximately 170-180, with shipments to European pharmacies already underway. Greenwich is also seeking approval to use this lot in the UK and Canada through separate regulatory processes.

Trial Progress

FLAMINGO-01 is an open-label Phase III trial evaluating GLSI-100, an immunotherapy designed to prevent breast cancer recurrences. More than 1,300 patients have been screened, with a current screening rate of about 800 patients per year. The 250-patient non-HLA-A*02 arm is fully enrolled, representing five times more treated patients and recurrence data compared to the prior Phase IIb trial.

The treatment regimen includes a Primary Immunization Series (PIS) of six GLSI-100 injections over six months to reach peak protection, followed by five booster injections every six months to prolong immune response and provide longer-term protection.

GLSI has traded between $7.78 and $34.10 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $18.87, up 1.62%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $20.48, up 8.53%.

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