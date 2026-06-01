Greenwich Presents Positive Phase 3 FLAMINGO-01 Data For GLSI-100 In Breast Cancer

(RTTNews) - Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Monday released positive Phase 3 FLAMINGO-01 data for GLSI-100 in preventing breast cancer recurrences. The data was presented at the annual meeting of the American Association of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

GLSI-100 is an investigational cancer vaccine containing a combination of GP2 peptide and Granulocyte Macrophage-cytokine stimulating factor (GM-CSF) for a concerted immunotherapy targeting HER2+ breast cancer and preventing metastasis. The vaccine was previously granted Fast Track designation by the FDA.

Data from the prospective, randomized, multi-center Phase 3 trial dosing over 1300 patients suggests that non-HLA-A*02 subjects showed a 70%-80% reduction in recurrence, and a statistically significant injection site reaction (ISR), indicating an increased immune response.

A new testing arm of about 250 non-HLA-A*02 patients has completed enrollment and will evaluate GLSI-100 administered by 6 intradermal injections over 6 months, and 5 subsequent boosters over 2.5 years. Immune responses to the drug will be measured using delayed-type hypersensitivity (DTH) skin tests and ISRs. Preliminary results demonstrated that 20.2% of patients experienced an ISR after the first vaccination.

GLSI is currently trading at $27.73, up 5.94%.

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