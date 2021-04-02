Greenwich LifeSciences Is Both a Sound Investment and a Feel-Good Buy

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) is on the front lines of the ongoing battle against breast cancer. After learning about this Texas-based biotech business, you might decide to take a long-term position in GLSI stock.

Source: luchschenF / Shutterstock.com

Unfortunately, approximately one in eight U.S. women, or around 13%, will develop invasive breast cancer during her lifetime. A man can also develop this condition as the lifetime risk is about one in 833.

Greenwich LifeSciences is developing a treatment for a particular segment of people with breast cancer, known as HER2/neu 3+ or HER2-positive breast cancer patients. This segment comprises roughly 25% of all breast cancer patients.

The company’s treatment modality seems to hold great promise. But, is the stock a good value for prospective investors? Let’s delve into that question now, starting with an analysis of the stock’s recent price action.

A Closer Look at GLSI Stock

For much of 2020’s fourth quarter, the GLSI stock bulls just seemed to be asleep at the wheel. They couldn’t get the share price above $6, no matter how hard they tried.

Then, in early December, there was a stunning rally. With hardly any warning, the stock catapulted above $70 on Dec. 10, 2020.

It’s generally not advisable for traders to chase stocks after vertical price moves. GLSI stock provides a textbook example of this principle, as the share priced declined quickly after topping out.

By the end of 2020, the stock was down to $36 and change. It trades today around $35.

Will the bulls get their mojo back soon? That largely depends on how the company progresses in its clinical trials – and a recent timeline update could offer some clues.

Showing Great Promise

Greenwich LifeSciences’ primary immunotherapy product candidate to treat HER2-positive breast cancer is known as GP2.

Interestingly, GP2 is derived from the HER2/neu protein, which is itself a component of the cancer. The purpose of GP2 is to help reduce the recurrence of breast cancer.

As the company explains, GP2 has already shown great promise.

“In a Phase IIb clinical trial in the HER2/neu 3+ adjuvant setting, no breast cancer recurrences were observed after median 5 years of follow-up if the patient was fully immunized,” the company wrote. “In addition, GP2 treatment is well tolerated and no serious adverse events related to GP2 immunotherapy were reported.”

Notably, in December of last year, Greenwich LifeSciences released the clinical trial data indicating zero breast cancer recurrences and a 100% survival rate with GP2.

This was a game-changer to say the least, and it justifies the jump in the GLSI stock price.

Updating the Timeline

Of course, some time has passed since that data was released. Therefore, it’s understandable if investors are seeking insight into what’s next for Greenwich LifeSciences.

Thankfully, the company recently offered some hints.

Greenwich LifeSciences CEO Snehal Patel, observing the “[s]ufficient manufacturing progress” that had been made during 2021’s first quarter, teased that that the “completion of GP2 manufacturing is planned for 2nd/3rd quarter of 2021.”

Evidently, the company is awaiting updated data from the American Association for Cancer Research, the finalization of the clinical-trial protocol, as well as the shipment of GP2 to clinical sites.

Pending all of that, Patel suggests that the “enrollment of the first patients in the Phase III clinical trial could commence in the 3rd/4th quarter of 2021.”

No doubt, this is precisely the type of update that Greenwich LifeSciences’ stakeholders were hungry for.

The Bottom Line on GLSI Stock

The shareholders (and surely, the patients as well) should anticipate the advancement of Greenwich LifeSciences’ potentially life-changing breast cancer treatment candidate.

As for GLSI stock, this is an investment that could reward patient shareholders, and it’s a stake in a company that’s fighting the good fight.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post Greenwich LifeSciences Is Both a Sound Investment and a Feel-Good Buy appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.