Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI) Price Target Increased by 13.10% to 48.45

The average one-year price target for Greenwich LifeSciences (NasdaqCM:GLSI) has been revised to $48.45 / share. This is an increase of 13.10% from the prior estimate of $42.84 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.95% from the latest reported closing price of $29.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenwich LifeSciences. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLSI is 0.00%, an increase of 1.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.56% to 1,502K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 157K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares , representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLSI by 3.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 153K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 142K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLSI by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 76K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLSI by 78.70% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 71K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

